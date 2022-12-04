No. 7 Creighton hosts Nebraska following Tominaga's 23-point game

Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-3) at Creighton Bluejays (6-2)
The Cornhuskers have gone 0-1 away from home. Nebraska is fifth in the Big Ten scoring 35.0 points per game in the paint led by Derrick Walker averaging 14.7.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Kalkbrenner is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 7.3 rebounds for the Bluejays. Nembhard is averaging 13.3 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 46.7% for Creighton.
Walker is averaging 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Cornhuskers. Tominaga is averaging 11.8 points for Nebraska.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.