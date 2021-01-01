KEY MATCHUP
Mississippi’s high-scoring offense against a stout Indiana defense. The Rebels average 40.7 points and 562.4 yards of total offense a game. The Hoosiers have allowed an average of 19.4 points and 361.7 total yards. Mississippi will likely need a big offensive day because its defense is giving up 535.7 yards a game, worst in the nation. The Rebels allowed an average of 40.3 points.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Indiana: Linebacker Micah McFadden had 52 tackles, 8 1/2 tackles for loss, five sacks and two interceptions. He went to Plant High School in Tampa, Florida, which is a couple of miles from Raymond James Stadium, home of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers and site of the Outback Bowl.
Mississippi: Quarterback Matt Corral threw for 2,995 yards and 27 touchdowns. He also rushed for 469 yards and four more TD’s.
FACTS & FIGURES
Both head coaches have ties to Tampa. Indiana’s Tom Allen coached at two Tampa area high schools from 1992-96, and was the defensive coordinator at South Florida in 2005. Mississippi’s Lane Kiffin’s father, Monte, was the Buccaneers defensive coordinator from 1996-2008 . ... Mississippi is in a bowl game for the first time since the 2015 season, when the Rebels defeated Oklahoma State 48-20 in the Sugar Bowl.
