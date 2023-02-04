No. 7 Kansas State faces No. 10 Texas following Nowell's 23-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Texas Longhorns (18-4, 7-2 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (18-4, 6-3 Big 12) New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kansas State -1; over/under is 149.5 BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Kansas State faces the No. 10 Texas Longhorns after Markquis Nowell scored 23 points in Kansas State’s 90-78 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Wildcats have gone 11-0 at home. Kansas State has a 3-0 record in one-possession games.

The Longhorns are 7-2 against Big 12 opponents. Texas is sixth in the Big 12 scoring 32.8 points per game in the paint led by Timmy Allen averaging 5.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keyontae Johnson is scoring 18.2 points per game with 7.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Wildcats. Nowell is averaging 17.5 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 40.1% over the last 10 games for Kansas State.

Marcus Carr is averaging 16.7 points, 4.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Longhorns. Allen is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 79.7 points, 33.8 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Longhorns: 7-3, averaging 75.2 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

