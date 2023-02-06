No. 7 Kansas State Wildcats host No. 15 TCU Horned Frogs

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

TCU Horned Frogs (17-6, 6-4 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (18-5, 6-4 Big 12) New York; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The No. 15 TCU Horned Frogs visit the No. 7 Kansas State Wildcats. The Wildcats are 11-1 on their home court. Kansas State is 15-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The Horned Frogs have gone 6-4 against Big 12 opponents. TCU ranks second in the Big 12 with 34.0 rebounds per game led by Eddie Lampkin Jr. averaging 6.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Markquis Nowell averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 16.8 points while shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc. Keyontae Johnson is averaging 18.1 points and 7.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Kansas State.

Lampkin is averaging 7.4 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Horned Frogs. Mike Miles is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for TCU.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 78.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 5-5, averaging 76.2 points, 30.2 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article