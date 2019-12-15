Shook scored five consecutive points to put Louisville ahead, and the Cardinals withstood a late charge by 14 Kentucky for a hard-fought 67-66 victory on Sunday at Rupp Arena.

The Cardinals (10-1) rallied from a 55-45 third-quarter deficit with a 13-0 run entering the fourth and led 62-57 before Kentucky tied it on Rhyne Howard’s jumper. Shook answered that and a second jumper by Howard with a mid-range shot and a 3 for a three-point edge.

AD

Sabrina Haines made two of three free throws with 1:33 remaining and the Wildcats got a final chance after Dana Evans’ missed 3 with 15 seconds left. Jazmine Jones then grabbed Howard’s 3-point attempt with 3 seconds left that bounced off the rim to preserve Louisville’s fourth straight win in the rivalry series.

AD

“We did an unbelievable job of containing her and then just trying to force others to make shots,” Cardinals coach Jeff Walz said. “”It wouldn’t have surprised me if it had gone in.”

Shook finished with 11 points, including three 3s, and 13 rebounds but was more relieved to earn Bluegrass bragging rights on the home floor of Kentucky’s successful men’s basketball team.

AD

“Kentucky’s always been a good team. To go 4-0 against our rival is great,” said Shook, who went 3 of 5 from behind the arc after entering shooting 3 of 14 overall.

Said Kentucky coach Matthew Mitchell: “We were more concerned with Dana Evans. She was shooting 50% from 3 and we didn’t want her to get into a rhythm. We don’t want to leave anybody wide open and that’s what happened a couple of times.

“You have to give her credit. She made big shots.

AD

Evans made 7 of 14 from the field for 18 points and 10 assists. Jones and Bionca Dunham had 10 points each as Louisville dominated scoring in the paint 36-16.

Howard had 26 points for the Wildcats (10-1), who made 10 of 19 3-pointers. Tatyana Wyatt and Haines scored 12 each while Keke McKinney had nine.

AD

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Louisville could move closer toward the top five with its second victory over a ranked opponent this season. Kentucky may not make a big drop in the poll but missed a chance to move closer to the top 10.

BIG PICTURE

Louisville: The Cardinals could have faded in the third but steadily fought back to lead and then limit Kentucky in the fourth. They shot 33% from the field in the final quarter but still finished 52% in Rupp Arena, where they clinched a Final Four berth in 2018. In a game where every little stat mattered, their 16-7 edge in offensive rebounds made a difference along with their 6-2 margin in fast-break points.

AD

Kentucky: The Wildcats had a roller coaster day, trailing 21-16 after one quarter before outscoring the Cardinals 24-10 in the second to lead at the break. They were poised to break it open with a 10-point lead in the third before going scoreless for the final 3:14 and struggled in the fourth with 3 of 10 shooting, finishing 44% from the field. They were dominated 38-17 on the boards, including yielding the final rebound that sealed the loss.

AD

UP NEXT

Louisville concludes a four-game road swing at UT Martin on Thursday before starting ACC play against Syracuse on Dec. 29.

Kentucky wraps up 2019 on Saturday at California.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD