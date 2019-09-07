Michigan defensive back Josh Metellus reacts during overtime in an NCAA college football game against Army in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Michigan won 24-21 in double-overtime. (Paul Sancya/Associated Press)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jake Moody made a 43-yard field goal and No. 7 Michigan forced and recovered a fumble to hold on for a 24-21 double-overtime victory over Army on Saturday.

The Wolverines (2-0) didn’t lead until the second extra period and would have lost to the Black Knights (1-1) at the end of regulation if Cole Talley made a 50-yard kick that sailed just short and to the right.

It marked the second straight year the U.S. Military Academy nearly beat a Top 10 team for the first time in more than a half-century. The Black Knights pushed No. 5 Oklahoma into overtime on the road last year before losing 28-21.

Army had won 10 straight since, a run that college football’s winningest program barely stopped.

In overtime at the quiet Big House, Black Knights quarterback Kelvin Hopkins ran for a go-ahead, 6-yard touchdown and Michigan extended the game with Zach Charbonnet’s third TD. Hopkins was sacked and lost a fumble to end the game in the second overtime.

Aidan Hutchinson hit Hopkins to jar the ball loose and Josh Uche recovered the fumble to seal the win.

NO. 5 OHIO STATE 42, CINCINNATI 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Justin Fields passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more scores for Ohio State.

J.K. Dobbins rushed for 141 yards and two touchdowns — all in the first half — as the Buckeyes (2-0) dismantled Cincinnati (1-1) in Luke Fickell’s return to Ohio Stadium. The third-year Bearcats coach played at Ohio State, then spent years on the other sideline as an assistant, and interim coach in 2011.

The Bearcats (1-1) came in with confidence after an opening week win over UCLA but their chances of beating Ohio State for the first time in 122 years began to dissipate when Justin Fields scurried up for the middle for a 7-yard touchdown run on the Buckeyes’ second drive of the game. By halftime it was 28-0.

NO. 13 UTAH 35, NORTHERN ILLINOIS 17

SALT LAKE CITY — Tyler Huntley passed for one touchdown and ran for another and Utah held Northern Illinois to 69 yards in the second half.

After a shaky first half, the Utah (2-0) clamped down on the Huskies (1-1) with an effective pass rush, an interception and a fourth-down stop. Huntley finished 14 for 19 for 214 yards and ran for 38 yards, without a sack for second straight game.

NO. 20 IOWA 30, RUTGERS 0

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Nate Stanley threw for 236 yards and three touchdowns and Iowa rolled past Rutgers in the Big Ten opener for both teams.

New Jersey native Ihmir Smith-Marsette caught two TD passes for the Hawkeyes (2-0). They’ve allowed just 14 points in two games ahead of next week’s rivalry showdown at No. 25 Iowa State. Smith-Marsette finished with 113 yards receiving.

Rutgers (1-1) gained just 125 yards, punted 10 times and turned it over three times.

MARYLAND 63, SYRACUCE 20

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Josh Jackson threw for 296 yards and three touchdowns for Maryland.

Anthony McFarland Jr. ran for two scores and caught a 6-yard TD pass from Jackson during a sparkling first half in which the Terrapins (2-0) amassed 397 yards and built a 29-point lead.

The 63 points were the most ever by Maryland against a ranked opponent. Although first-year coach Michael Locksley eased up after Javon Leake’s 64-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, the Terrapins finished with 650 yards.

Tommy DeVito threw three touchdown passes for Syracuse (1-1).

