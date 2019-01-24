Nevada forward Jordan Caroline (24) drives past Colorado State guard Hyron Edwards (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Reno, Nev., Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (Tom R. Smedes/Associated Press)

RENO, Nev. — Jordan Caroline scored 26 points and No. 7 Nevada cruised to a 100-60 victory over Colorado State on Wednesday night, giving Eric Musselman his 100th win as a college coach.

Cody Martin added 19 points and brother Caleb Martin had 18 for the Wolf Pack (19-1, 6-1 Mountain West Conference), who shot 56 percent from the floor and 48 percent beyond the arc. Trey Porter scored 13 and Tre’Shawn Thurman 10.

J.D. Paige led the Rams (7-12, 2-4) with 18 points. Nico Carvacho had 11 points and 14 rebounds.

Nevada had huge advantages in points in the paint (40-18), points off turnovers (35-5), fast-break points (14-2) and assists (21-13). Colorado State committed 21 turnovers to Nevada’s seven before a crowd of 10,391.

Carvacho entered shooting 60 percent from the field, best in the Mountain West. He was 5 of 13 against Nevada as the Rams shot 40 percent.

BIG PICTURE

Colorado State: The defense struggled again. Colorado State entered ranked second-to-last in the Mountain West in scoring defense (77.1) and blocked shots (1.9), and last in defensive three-point percentage (37 percent). Nevada, the top-scoring offense in the conference, rolled to its second-highest point total of the season.

Nevada: The Wolf Pack have struggled early at times this season, including a 20-point first half in their previous game against Air Force — the lowest output in Musselman’s tenure at Nevada. This time, they made 10 of their first 12 shots and entered the break shooting 56 percent from the floor, their third-best mark all season.

UP NEXT

Colorado State: Returns home Saturday against Fresno State.

Nevada: Off this weekend before traveling to Las Vegas for a matchup Tuesday against in-state rival UNLV.

