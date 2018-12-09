Tennessee’s Yves Pons (35) and Gonzaga’s Josh Perkins (13) collide while going for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Phoenix. (Darryl Webb/Associated Press)

PHOENIX — Admiral Schofield hit a 3-pointer with 24 seconds left and scored 25 of his 30 points in the second half, helping No. 7 Tennessee knock off top-ranked Gonzaga 76-73 in the Colangelo Classic on Sunday.

Tennessee (7-1) jumped on Gonzaga early and fought back from a nine-point, second-half deficit.

Reigning SEC player of the year Grant Williams fouled out with 2:30 left, but the Vols went up two when Schofield banked in a 3-pointer with 80 seconds left.

After Rui Hachimura tied it with two free throws, Schofield hit a long 3 and Tennessee held on for its first win over a No. 1 team — fifth overall — since beating Kansas in 2010.

Gonzaga (9-1) had two shots at a tying 3-pointer, but Zach Norvell Jr. and Hachimura missed.

Hachimura and Brandon Clarke had 21 points each for the Bulldogs.

NO. 4 VIRGINIA 57, VCU 49

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Kyle Guy scored 13 of his 15 points in the first half, and Ty Jerome had 11 of his 14 in the second for Virginia.

Virginia (9-0) missed 13 of its first 15 shots after the break and VCU (7-3), coming off its road upset of Texas on Wednesday, led 37-36 midway through the second half.

Isaac Vann led the Rams with 10 points.

NO. 6 NEVADA 74, GRAND CANYON 66

PHOENIX — Jordan Carolina had 22 points and 14 rebounds, and Nevada used a late run to finally shake Grand Canyon in the Colangelo Classic.

Nevada (10-0) had a short turnaround after playing No. 20 Arizona State late Friday night and found itself in what felt like a home environment for Grand Canyon.

Spurred by the road version of the rowdy Havocs student section, the Antelopes (5-4) held Nevada scoreless the opening 5 1/2 minutes and were within two at halftime.

Nevada finally put it away in the final two minutes, going on a 9-0 run to go up 71-61.

Jazz Johnson had 19 points and Caleb Martin finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds for the Wolf Pack, off to their best start of the program’s Division I era (1969-70).

Trey Drechsel had 16 points and Alessandro Lever 13 for Grand Canyon.

NO. 15 VIRGINIA TECH 81, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE 44

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 19 points to lead Virginia Tech.

Alexander-Walker hit 8 of 11 shots, including three 3-pointers for the Hokies (8-1). Damani Applewhite led South Carolina State (2-9) with 10 points.

