No. 7 Texas hosts Louisiana after Brown's 20-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (10-1) at Texas Longhorns (9-1) Austin, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas -17.5; over/under is 141 BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana visits the No. 7 Texas Longhorns after Jordan Brown scored 20 points in Louisiana’s 78-70 win over the McNeese Cowboys. The Longhorns are 7-0 in home games. Texas is 9- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.2 turnovers per game.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 3-1 on the road. Louisiana ranks fifth in the Sun Belt scoring 38.2 points per game in the paint led by Brown averaging 10.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Carr averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Longhorns, scoring 15.6 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc. Tyrese Hunter is shooting 46.6% and averaging 12.3 points for Texas.

Themus Fulks is averaging 8.5 points and 5.9 assists for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Brown is averaging 19.6 points over the last 10 games for Louisiana.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article