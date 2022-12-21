No. 7 Texas hosts Louisiana after Brown's 20-point outing

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (10-1) at Texas Longhorns (9-1)
The Ragin’ Cajuns are 3-1 on the road. Louisiana ranks fifth in the Sun Belt scoring 38.2 points per game in the paint led by Brown averaging 10.0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Carr averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Longhorns, scoring 15.6 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc. Tyrese Hunter is shooting 46.6% and averaging 12.3 points for Texas.
Themus Fulks is averaging 8.5 points and 5.9 assists for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Brown is averaging 19.6 points over the last 10 games for Louisiana.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.