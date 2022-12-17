No. 7 Texas Longhorns and the Stanford Cardinal play in Dallas, Texas

Stanford Cardinal (4-6, 0-2 Pac-12) vs. Texas Longhorns (8-1)
The Cardinal are 4-4 in non-conference play. Stanford is 2-6 against opponents with a winning record.
TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Carr is shooting 43.1% and averaging 15.4 points for the Longhorns. Tyrese Hunter is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers for Texas.
Spencer Jones is averaging 11.7 points for the Cardinal. Ingram Harrison is averaging 9.8 points for Stanford.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.