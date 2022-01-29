Stanford: The Cardinal failed in their bid to sweep the LA trip for the first time since 2004-05, but they earned a big win over No. 15 USC. Now they head home for four straight games where they are 8-1, winning five of those by double digits. They’ll play the Bruins again in 10 days. “We have eight games in 17 days. We don’t have a lot of time to wallow in self-pity or celebrate,” Haase said. “We have to learn from film. There’s not going to be a lot of practice time.”