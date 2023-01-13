No. 7 UCLA faces Colorado, seeks 13th straight win

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Colorado Buffaloes (11-7, 3-4 Pac-12) at UCLA Bruins (15-2, 6-0 Pac-12) Los Angeles; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 UCLA seeks to keep its 12-game win streak going when the Bruins take on Colorado. The Bruins have gone 10-0 at home. UCLA is second in the Pac-12 scoring 77.2 points while shooting 48.0% from the field.

The Buffaloes are 3-4 in Pac-12 play. Colorado is second in the Pac-12 scoring 38.0 points per game in the paint led by Tristan da Silva averaging 7.7.

The Bruins and Buffaloes square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Singleton is shooting 47.4% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, while averaging 10.4 points. Jaime Jaquez Jr. is shooting 51.3% and averaging 16.4 points over the past 10 games for UCLA.

Advertisement

KJ Simpson is averaging 17.8 points and 3.9 assists for the Buffaloes. da Silva is averaging 14.9 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 52.5% over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 10-0, averaging 73.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.5 points per game.

Buffaloes: 7-3, averaging 75.4 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article