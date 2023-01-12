No. 7 UCLA plays Utah, seeks 7th straight home win

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Utah Utes (12-5, 5-1 Pac-12) at UCLA Bruins (14-2, 5-0 Pac-12) Los Angeles; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCLA -12; over/under is 134.5 BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 UCLA hosts Utah aiming to prolong its six-game home winning streak. The Bruins have gone 9-0 at home. UCLA is third in the Pac-12 with 15.0 assists per game led by Tyger Campbell averaging 4.4.

The Utes are 5-1 in Pac-12 play. Utah is eighth in the Pac-12 with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Marco Anthony averaging 2.3.

The Bruins and Utes face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaime Jaquez Jr. is scoring 16.9 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Bruins. Jaylen Clark is averaging 13.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.4 steals over the past 10 games for UCLA.

Branden Carlson is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 7.4 rebounds for the Utes. Gabe Madsen is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 10-0, averaging 74.5 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points per game.

Utes: 7-3, averaging 74.3 points, 37.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

