No. 7 UCLA rallies in 2nd half for 68-54 win over Colorado

LOS ANGELES — Jaime Jaquez Jr. had 23 points, Jaylen Clark added 18 and No. 7 UCLA rallied in the second half to defeat Colorado 68-54 Saturday night. Jaquez also tied a career-high with 13 rebounds for his second double-double of the season as the Bruins (16-2, 7-0 Pac-12) extended their winning streak to 13.

KJ Simpson led Colorado (11-8, 3-5) with 17 points and Javon Ruffin scored 11.

Simpson gave Colorado a 44-35 lead midway through the second half on a three-point play before the Bruins took control, scoring 17 straight points to go up 52-44.

After a steal by Jaquez off a bad pass by Ruffin, the Bruins took the lead for good with 8:12 remaining when David Singleton made a pair of free throws for a 45-44 advantage.

The Bruins started the second half 1 of 17 from the field, and missed 14 straight at one point, before regaining their shooting touch.

The Buffaloes, who had a 31-28 lead at halftime, were 6 of 21 from the field and committed 13 turnovers in the final 20 minutes.

THE TAKEWAY

Colorado: It is only the second time the Buffaloes have been swept on their Los Angeles road trip since joining the conference. The other time was the 2015-16 season.

UCLA: It is the second time in Mick Cronin’s four seasons in Westwood that the Bruins have started 7-0 in Pac-12 play. They won their first eight in 2020-21.

UP NEXT

Colorado: Host Washington on Thursday.

UCLA: Travel to Arizona State on Thursday.

