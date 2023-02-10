No. 7 Utah hits 16 3-pointers in 92-69 win over Washington

SALT LAKE CITY — Gianna Kneepkens hit five 3-pointers and scored 19 points to lead No. 7 Utah to a 92-69 victory over Washington on Friday night.
Elle Ladine scored 18 points to lead Washington. Haley Van Dyke and Darcy Rees scored 10 points apiece for the Huskies (13-10, 5-8), who shot 44% from the field.
Utah overwhelmed Washington with its outside shooting in the first half. The Utes went 10 for 14 from 3-point range, punctuated by Issy Palmer’s buzzer-beater from halfcourt to end the half. Kneepkens led the way, knocking down four outside baskets.
The Huskies struggled to match Utah’s potent offense. Washington knotted it up at 9-all on back-to-back baskets from Van Dyke and Lauren Schwartz. Kneepkens countered with back-to-back 3s to fuel a go-ahead 8-0 run for the Utes.
Utah broke the game open behind a 14-2 run in the second quarter. Kneepkens and Kennedy McQueen bookended the outburst with more 3-pointers. McQueen’s outside basket gave the Utes a 44-29 lead.
Utah built a 30-point lead late in the fourth quarter when Johnson made a pair of free throws and a 3-pointer to put the Utes up 88-58.
BIG PICTURE
Washington: Getting stops proved to be a chore for the Huskies. Washington shot the ball well early, but struggled to match the offensive efficiency from Utah.
Utah: Rebounding ended up being a huge difference-maker for the Utes early. Utah outrebounded Washington 32-25 and had 14 offensive rebounds. The Utes had six offensive boards in the first quarter alone after holding the Huskies to four total rebounds.
UP NEXT
Washington: At Colorado on Sunday.
Utah: Hosts Washington State on Sunday.
