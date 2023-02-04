No. 7 Utah women outlast Oregon State 75-73 in overtime

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Alissa Pili scored 23 points and No. 7 Utah withstood a furious rally to outlast Oregon State 75-73 in overtime Friday night.
Gianna Kneepkens scored 15 of her 17 points in the second half. for the Utes (19-2, 9-2 Pac-12), who are off to the best 21-game start in school history.
Tailia von Oelhoffen had 17 points for Oregon State (11-11, 3-8).
NO. 2 STANFORD 81, WASHINGTON STATE 38
PULLMAN, Wash. — Haley Jones had 13 points and nine rebounds and Stanford routed Washington State.
Cameron Brink added 10 points and eight rebounds to help Stanford (22-2, 10-1 Pac-12) improve to 72-0 against Washington State (15-7, 5-6).
Charlisse Leger-Walker led Washington State with eight points and six rebounds.
