No. 7 Utah's Cameron Rising returning for another season

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah quarterback Cameron Rising is returning after considering a jump to the NFL.
Utah played in the Rose Bowl the past two seasons, falling short in both after Rising went down with injuries. He suffered a left leg injury and had to leave in the third quarter of this year’s game, which the Utes lost 35-21 to Penn State.
Rising’s return adds to a strong list of Pac-12 quarterbacks who will be back in 2023, including Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams of USC, Oregon’s Bo Nix and Washington State’s Michael Penix Jr. Former Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei also transferred to Oregon State.
