No. 7 Utah's Cameron Rising returning for another season

Rising was a semifinalist for the Davey O’Brien and Maxwell awards after throwing for 3,034 yards and 26 touchdowns with eight interceptions. The Ventura, California, native was named MVP of the Pac-12 Championship game after leading the Utes to a 47-24 win that knocked USC out of the College Football Playoff.

The school announced Monday that Rising will be back as a sixth-year senior in 2023 after leading the Utes to consecutive Pac-12 titles.

Utah played in the Rose Bowl the past two seasons, falling short in both after Rising went down with injuries. He suffered a left leg injury and had to leave in the third quarter of this year’s game, which the Utes lost 35-21 to Penn State.