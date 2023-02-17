No. 7 Virginia hosts Goodwin and Notre Dame

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-16, 2-13 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (20-4, 12-3 ACC) Charlottesville, Virginia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame visits the No. 7 Virginia Cavaliers after Dane Goodwin scored 25 points in Notre Dame’s 68-64 loss to the Duke Blue Devils. The Cavaliers have gone 12-1 at home. Virginia is the top team in the ACC with 16.3 assists per game led by Kihei Clark averaging 5.9.

The Fighting Irish are 2-13 against conference opponents. Notre Dame is 5-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Gardner is averaging 11.3 points for the Cavaliers.

Nate Laszewski is averaging 14.5 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Fighting Irish.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 9-1, averaging 69.0 points, 28.7 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 2-8, averaging 73.0 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

