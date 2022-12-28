No. 8 Alabama faces No. 21 Mississippi State, seeks 4th straight road win

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Alabama Crimson Tide (10-2) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-1) Starkville, Mississippi; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mississippi State -2; over/under is 138.5 BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Alabama visits No. 21 Mississippi State looking to prolong its three-game road winning streak. The Bulldogs are 6-0 in home games. Mississippi State has a 3-0 record in one-possession games.

The Crimson Tide have gone 2-0 away from home. Alabama has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

The Bulldogs and Crimson Tide face off Wednesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tolu Smith is averaging 15.6 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Bulldogs. D.J. Jeffries is averaging 9.6 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Mississippi State.

Brandon Miller is shooting 41.6% and averaging 19.3 points for the Crimson Tide. Mark Sears is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Alabama.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 68.3 points, 37.2 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.3 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 8-2, averaging 83.4 points, 42.6 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article