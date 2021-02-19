No. 8 Alabama (17-5, 12-1) hosts struggling Vanderbilt (6-10, 2-8) as the Crimson Tide hope to get a step closer to their first SEC regular-season title in nearly two decades. Alabama had its game Thursday at Texas A&M postponed due to the coronavirus. It’s got a three-game lead in the SEC standings over No. 24 Arkansas and the opportunities for any of the chasers (No. 19 Tennessee, like the Razorbacks, has four losses) to make up ground is running out before the SEC Tournament’s scheduled start in Nashville, Tennessee, on March 10. The league built in a cushion to make up postponed games on the weekend of March 6-7. Alabama has shaken off most distractions this season to rise to the top of the SEC, something it hasn’t done in the regular season since 2002. John Petty Jr. led the way with 13.4 points a game. He’s also second in SEC 3-point shooting at 39.6 percent. The Commodores have lost nine of their last 11 games, a stretch that’s also included three postponements. Vanderbilt features Scotty Pippen Jr., who is second in the SEC at 20.3 points a game.