No. 8 Alabama takes on No. 1 Houston after Clowney's 22-point showing

Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1) at Houston Cougars (9-0)
The Crimson Tide are 1-0 in road games. Alabama is 6-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Sasser averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 16.9 points while shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc. Tramon Mark is shooting 41.8% and averaging 10.1 points for Houston.
Brandon Miller is averaging 19.1 points and 8.9 rebounds for the Crimson Tide. Mark Sears is averaging 14.9 points for Alabama.
