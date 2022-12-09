No. 8 Alabama visits No. 1 Houston following Clowney's 22-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1) at Houston Cougars (9-0) Houston; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Alabama plays the No. 1 Houston Cougars after Noah Clowney scored 22 points in Alabama’s 78-65 win over the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. The Cougars are 6-0 on their home court. Houston leads the AAC in rebounding, averaging 37.8 boards. J’wan Roberts paces the Cougars with 6.9 rebounds.

The Crimson Tide are 1-0 on the road. Alabama is the SEC leader with 46.4 rebounds per game led by Brandon Miller averaging 8.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Sasser averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 16.9 points while shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc. Tramon Mark is shooting 41.8% and averaging 10.1 points for Houston.

Miller averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson Tide, scoring 19.1 points while shooting 46.6% from beyond the arc. Mark Sears is averaging 14.9 points and 3.5 assists for Alabama.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article