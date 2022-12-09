No. 8 Alabama visits No. 1 Houston following Clowney's 22-point performance

Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1) at Houston Cougars (9-0)
The Crimson Tide are 1-0 on the road. Alabama is the SEC leader with 46.4 rebounds per game led by Brandon Miller averaging 8.9.
TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Sasser averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 16.9 points while shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc. Tramon Mark is shooting 41.8% and averaging 10.1 points for Houston.
Miller averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson Tide, scoring 19.1 points while shooting 46.6% from beyond the arc. Mark Sears is averaging 14.9 points and 3.5 assists for Alabama.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.