After the Big 12-SEC Challenge, the league is the only one in the nation in which every team has a win over a ranked opponent. ... The average scoring margin in the Big 12 is 9.1 points, the smallest among league peers. ... The Big 12 leads the nation in scoring defense at 62.8 points a game. ... Iowa State’s Izaiah Brockington was the Big 12 player of the week after scoring 24 points against Kansas, while Texas Tech’s Bryson Williams was the newcomer of the week. ... Kansas is 53-6 in its last 59 games following a loss, dating to the 2012-13 season. ... Six of Kansas State’s nine Big 12 games have been decided by one possession. ... Oklahoma State’s Isaac Likekele has had a rebound in 114 straight games, dating to his freshman year, and he has at least one assist in 55 straight. ... TCU’s 72-63 win over the Sooners was its first in Norman and allowed the Horned Frogs to sweep Oklahoma this season.