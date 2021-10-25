Coach Scott Drew said Love suffered the injury when driving to the basket in the second half of a private scrimmage against Texas A&M. Love had scored 13 points before getting hurt.
“Langston has been a great addition to our program, and we were really excited about his potential to contribute on the court this season,” Drew said. “While we’re disappointed he won’t have that opportunity, he’s a terrific teammate who will do whatever he can to help us from the sidelines this year. Langston has a great support system, and we know he’ll work hard and come back stronger than ever.”
Baylor opens the season at home on Nov. 12 against Incarnate Word.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25