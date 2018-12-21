Gonzaga forward Filip Petrusev (3) blocks a shot by Denver forward David Nzekwesi (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Spokane, Wash., Friday, Dec. 21, 2018. (Young Kwak/Associated Press)

SPOKANE, Wash. — Brandon Clarke and Rui Hachimura each scored 23 points as No. 8 Gonzaga routed Denver 101-40 on Friday night.

Corey Kispert added 13 points and Zach Norvell Jr. scored 12 for Gonzaga (11-2), which is 13-0 all-time against current members of the Summit League.

Troy Stewart-Miller scored 10 points for undermanned Denver (5-9), which couldn’t handle Gonzaga’s size and speed.

Hachmiura sank all nine of his field goal attempts and Clarke made 10 of 12 as Gonzaga shot 68 percent to overwhelm the Pioneers, who shot just 24.6 percent.

NO. 10 MICHIGAN STATE 99, OAKLAND 69

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Cassius Winston scored a season-high 26 points, leading Michigan State past Oakland.

The Spartans (10-2) have won five straight.

The Golden Grizzlies (4-9) dropped their fourth game in a row.

Michigan State’s Nick Ward had 14 points in 20 minutes, limited by foul trouble. Joshua Langford started slow offensively and finished with 12 points for the Spartans.

Oakland’s Xavier Hill-Mais fouled out midway through the second half with 17 points on 8-of-20 shooting.

NO. 20 MARQUETTE 103, NO. 14 BUFFALO 85

MILWAUKEE — Markus Howard scored 40 of his 45 points in the second half as Marquette pulled away to hand Buffalo its first loss of the season.

Sam Hauser added 18 points for the Golden Eagles (10-2), who hit seven 3-pointers during a second-half surge that turned a 52-49 deficit into an 85-68 lead.

Howard, just 1 of 7 with one 3-pointer in the first half, finished 12 of 25 from the field. He was 9 of 13 from beyond the arc and 12 of 12 of from the line as Marquette improved to 9-0 at home.

Jeremy Harris had 22 points, Dontay Caruthers scored 20 and CJ Massinburg added 18 for the Bulls (11-1), whose season-opening run was their best since 1930-31.

LSU 75, NO. 24 FURMAN 57

BATON ROUGE, La. — Tremont Waters had 20 points and seven assists, and LSU ended Furman’s dream start to the season.

Waters, who came off the bench for the second straight game, scored eight points over the final six minutes as LSU closed out the game with a 14-4 run.

Skylar Mays scored 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting, Kavell Bigby-Williams had 10 points and 10 rebounds and Naz Reid had nine points and 10 rebounds for the Tigers (9-3).

Andrew Brown scored 15 points to lead the Paladins (12-1), whose season-opening run included road wins over defending national champion Villanova and Loyola-Chicago, which made the Final Four last season.

