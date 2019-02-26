No. 8 Houston (26-1, 13-1) vs. East Carolina (10-16, 3-11)

Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum, Greenville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Houston looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over ECU. Houston has won by an average of 24 points in its last seven wins over the Pirates. East Carolina’s last win in the series came on Jan. 14, 2015, a 66-61 win.

TEAM LEADERS: The powerful Jayden Gardner is putting up 17.3 points and 8.7 rebounds to lead the way for the Pirates. Seth LeDay is also a key contributor, putting up 10.8 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. The Cougars are led by Corey Davis Jr., who is averaging 15.7 points.

DOMINANT DAVIS JR.: C. Davis has connected on 37.9 percent of the 198 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 14 of 24 over his last three games. He’s also converted 88.4 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: East Carolina is 0-9 this year when it scores 65 points or fewer and 10-7 when it scores at least 66.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: Houston’s Armoni Brooks has attempted 232 3-pointers and connected on 39.7 percent of them, and is 12 of 23 over his last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Houston defense has allowed only 60.3 points per game to opponents, which is the fifth-lowest figure in the country. The East Carolina offense has produced just 67.7 points through 26 games (ranked 261st among Division I teams).

