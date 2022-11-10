No. 8 Iowa St women shake off slow start, top Southern 79-55

AMES, Iowa — Lexi Donarski scored 22 points and No. 8 Iowa State pulled away from Southern 79-55 on Thursday night.
Aleighyah Fontenot led Southern (0-2) with 18 points.
Southern made nine of its first 16 shots and began 4 of 6 on 3s.
Donarski hit a 3 that gave Iowa State a 40-29 lead at halftime.
BIG PICTURE
Iowa State won a day after signing its highest rated recruiting class in school history. The Cyclones’ five-player class is ranked No. 10 nationally by ESPNw/HoopGirlz. The list includes 6-foot-2 forwards Addy Brown of Derby, Kansas, and Jalynn Bristow of Wichita Falls, Texas (ranked No. 31 and No. 47, individually).
UP NEXT
Southern: The schedule doesn’t ease up for the Jaguars, who play No. 20 Oregon on Monday. Southern lost its opener at Iowa, 87-34.
Iowa State: Plays its first road game Wednesday at rival Northern Iowa. The Cyclones escaped last year’s meeting, 70-69.
