“We’re obviously disappointed but understand this is the right decision,” Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said in the news release. “Our team and staff have followed best practices. But unfortunately, a number of individuals experienced symptoms and tested positive.”
It appears to be the first COVID-19 cancellation in college basketball this season. The Nov. 13 Southern California-California football game was postponed because of an outbreak for the Bears, and Drake football canceled a game in late October.
Iowa is off to a 4-0 start this season.