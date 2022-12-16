No. 8 Kansas takes on No. 14 Indiana after Wilson's 24-point game

Indiana Hoosiers (8-2, 1-1 Big Ten) at Kansas Jayhawks (9-1)
The Hoosiers are 1-1 on the road. Indiana ranks fifth in the Big Ten shooting 36.4% from downtown. Kaleb Banks leads the Hoosiers shooting 50% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Gradey Dick averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Jayhawks, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 46.6% from beyond the arc. Wilson is shooting 42.6% and averaging 22.1 points for Kansas.
Trayce Jackson-Davis is shooting 64.5% and averaging 16.8 points for the Hoosiers. Xavier Johnson is averaging 10.9 points for Indiana.
