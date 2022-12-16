No. 8 Kansas takes on No. 14 Indiana after Wilson's 24-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Indiana Hoosiers (8-2, 1-1 Big Ten) at Kansas Jayhawks (9-1) Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Kansas hosts the No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers after Jalen Wilson scored 24 points in Kansas’ 95-67 win against the Missouri Tigers. The Jayhawks have gone 5-0 in home games. Kansas is ninth in college basketball with 18.6 assists per game. Dajuan Harris leads the Jayhawks averaging 6.5.

The Hoosiers are 1-1 on the road. Indiana ranks fifth in the Big Ten shooting 36.4% from downtown. Kaleb Banks leads the Hoosiers shooting 50% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gradey Dick averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Jayhawks, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 46.6% from beyond the arc. Wilson is shooting 42.6% and averaging 22.1 points for Kansas.

Trayce Jackson-Davis is shooting 64.5% and averaging 16.8 points for the Hoosiers. Xavier Johnson is averaging 10.9 points for Indiana.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

