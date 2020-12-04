Detroit was led by Antoine Davis, who scored 24 points on 10-of-26 shooting while playing for his father, former Indiana coach Mike Davis. Matt Johnson scored a career-high 20 points, Marquell Fraser had 11 points and 12 rebounds and Bud Kuol fouled out with 12 points for the Titans.
Michigan State’s Gabe Brown scored 16 points, Aaron Henry had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Joey Hauser added 10 points.
BIG PICTURE
Detroit Mercy: The Horizon League team played its first game after having three canceled due to COVID-19 issues and can build a lot of confidence off this performance.
Michigan State: Coming off the school’s first win at Duke, a letdown was not surprising. It still won’t sit well with coach Tom Izzo.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Despite the lackluster win, Michigan State will likely avoid slipping in the Top 25.
UP NEXT
Detroit Mercy plays at Notre Dame on Sunday night.
Michigan State hosts Western Michigan on Sunday night.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.