CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — It’s unclear whether eighth-ranked North Carolina will have freshman reserve Nassir Little at Wake Forest on Saturday due to an ankle injury.

Little, UNC’s top scorer off the bench at 9.8 points, left Monday’s loss to No. 4 Virginia early after rolling his right ankle. He limped to the tunnel with 12:06 left before halftime and never returned to the bench.

Coach Roy Williams said Friday that Little did halfcourt work in Thursday for about 30 minutes. It was unclear how much he would practice later that afternoon.

UNC again won’t have sophomore big man Sterling Manley (knee soreness) and freshman reserve Leaky Black (sprained ankle). But Williams says he expects No. 2 scorer Cameron Johnson to play after rolling his left ankle against Virginia and missing some critical late-game minutes.

