The Spartans (0-8) were led by Tommy Brunner with 18 points. Everette Hammond added 13 points.

Tennessee’s 33-26 halftime lead was a struggle. Possessions were long and points were hard to come by. The Vols shot 41% (12 of 29) from the field and 2 of 10 from 3-point. USC Upstate played a hounding defense, but managed just 39% shooting (11 of 28).

A steal and rebound basket by Nevin Zink pulled the Spartans within five, 29-24, with 2 minutes left in the half.

Bailey scored nine to lead Tennessee. Fulkerson added six points.

Brunner was USC Upstate’s top producer with nine points. Zink and Bryson Mozone each had six points.

BIG PICTURE

USC Upstate: Winless through eight games, the Spartans are in search of an identity as the bulk of their Big South Conference season is looming.

Tennessee: There’s always a challenge about whether a team is ready for the meat of its schedule. This year, given the unique circumstances caused by the pandemic, the concern is even greater. Did blowout victories over Tennessee Tech and St. Joseph’s and a struggle against USC Upstate do enough to prepare the Vols for the Southeastern Conference grind ahead?

UP NEXT

USC Upstate: The Spartans took a break from Big South Conference play to take on Tennessee. They will return to league action next Wednesday at High Point.

Tennessee: The Vols will get their first taste of SEC competition Wednesday when travel to Missouri.