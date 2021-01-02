The margin of victory was the most by an opponent in the Phog since Missouri’s 91-66 victory on Feb. 1, 1989.

Jalen Wilson scored 20 points and Ochai Agbaji had 11 for the Jayhawks (8-2, 1-1), who shot 31% from the field and went just 3 of 23 from beyond the arc in losing their first game since their opener against top-ranked Gonzaga.

No. 2 BAYLOR 76, IOWA STATE 65

AMES, Iowa — Jared Butler scored 21 points to lead four scorers in double figures and Baylor held off Iowa State for its narrowest margin of victory this season.

The Bears (9-0, 2-0 Big 12) took seven of their previous eight games by at least 29 points, winning by an average of 32.8 points.

Butler hit a 3-pointer from the right corner for a 63-55 lead with 7:31 remaining and made three key free throws in the final 3 minutes after Iowa State pulled within 66-61.

Javan Johnson led Iowa State (2-5, 0-3) with 17 points.

No. 10 IOWA 77, No. 14 RUTGERS 75

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Luka Garza had 25 points, 15 in the second half, and Iowa beat Rutgers thanks to the Scarlet Knights’ free throw struggles.

Rutgers (7-2, 3-2 Big Ten) has struggled all season at the foul line this season, hitting just 62%. It went 4 of 12 against Iowa (9-2, 3-1 Big Ten), which was 18 of 23.

Jacob Young had 17 points as Rutgers’ defense stifled the Big Ten’s top offense.

Montez Mathis had 13 points, five assists and five rebounds for Rutgers. Myles Johnson had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

No. 11 CREIGHTON 67, PROVIDENCE 65

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Christian Bishop had a go-ahead dunk with 0.8 seconds left and Creighton held off a late rally to beat Providence.

Marcus Zegarowski, who had the assist on Bishop’s dunk, hit six 3-pointers and had 20 points to help the Bluejays (8-2, 4-1 Big East) to their fourth straight victory.

Damien Jefferson added a season-high 18 points, his eighth consecutive game in double-figures. Marcus Ballock finished with 14 points. Zegarowski, Jefferson and Ballock combined for 52 of the Bluejays’ points.

Creighton led by 13 with about seven minutes left in the second half, but Providence (7-4, 3-2) tied it with 7 seconds left on Noah Horchler’s layup. Creighton inbounded quickly, and Zegarowski pushed the ball up the floor and found the trailing Bishop for the dunk.

No. 12 MISSOURI 81, ARKANSAS 68

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Jeremiah Tilmon had 25 points and 11 rebounds, and Missouri handed Arkansas its first loss of the season.

Tilmon eclipsed his season high in points during the first half and finished with a career high. He was joined in double figures by Xavier Pinson with 23 and Mark Smith with 11.

Arkansas (9-1, 1-1 Southeastern Conference), missing its best interior player, could not match Missouri’s physicality. The Tigers (7-1, 1-1) outrebounded Arkansas 51-36, outscored the Razorbacks 34-22 in the paint, and held them to 27% shooting from the field.

