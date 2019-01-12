AUSTIN, Texas — Matt Mooney scored 22 points to lead No. 8 Texas Tech to a 68-62 victory at over Texas on Saturday, the Red Raiders’ first win in Austin since 1996.

Mooney scored 14 points in the second half and keyed the Red Raiders rally that seized the lead with consecutive 3-pointers on Tech’s first two baskets after halftime.

Jordan Culver scored 14 points and had seven assists for Texas Tech (15-1, 4-0 Big 12), whose last win in Austin came when both schools were in the old Southwest Conference. The Red Raiders are the only Big 12 team still unbeaten in league play.

Kerwin Roach II scored 17 for Texas, but had just four points after halftime and missed key baskets late as Texas Tech fought off a Longhorns rally. Texas (10-6, 2-2) has two straight after starting 2-0 in conference place.

Texas Tech led 61-51 on Brandone Francis’ 3-pointer with 3:37 left. Texas rallied to within four but lost a chance to get within one possession in the final minute when Jase Febres threw the ball away on a fast break with a behind the back pass.

Texas Tech made seven of eight free throws over the final 46 seconds to seal the win.



Texas guard Matt Coleman, III dunks the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas Tech, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in Austin, Texas. (Michael Thomas/Associated Press)

BIG PICTURE

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders snapped a long losing skid with the help of thousands of fans dressed in red and black, who often were louder than the home fans. Red Raiders fans chanted “De-Fense” much of the game and were there to give the visitors a boost through every rally on Texas’ home court.

Texas: Texas outrebounded Texas Tech 37-30 and defensively controlled Culver most of the game. But they couldn’t cover the Red Raiders’ 3-point shooters in the second half.

UP NEXT

Texas Tech hosts No. 20 Iowa State on Wednesday

Texas plays at No. 7 Kansas on Monday

