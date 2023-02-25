No. 8 Texas visits No. 9 Baylor after George's 23-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Texas Longhorns (22-6, 11-4 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (20-8, 9-6 Big 12) Waco, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Baylor -3.5; over/under is 148.5 BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Baylor hosts the No. 8 Texas Longhorns after Keyonte George scored 23 points in Baylor’s 75-65 loss to the Kansas State Wildcats.

The Bears are 13-2 in home games. Baylor averages 78.0 points while outscoring opponents by 8.1 points per game.

The Longhorns are 11-4 in conference play. Texas has a 4-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: George is scoring 16.9 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Bears. Adam Flagler is averaging 13.8 points and 3.9 assists over the past 10 games for Baylor.

Marcus Carr is averaging 17 points, 4.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Longhorns. Jabari Rice is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 73.3 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Longhorns: 7-3, averaging 77.2 points, 29.1 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

