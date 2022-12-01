No. 8 UConn takes on Oklahoma State, looks for 9th straight win

Oklahoma State Cowboys (5-2) at UConn Huskies (8-0)
The Cowboys are 1-0 on the road. Oklahoma State has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Hawkins is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 11.2 points. Sanogo is shooting 63.3% and averaging 18.5 points for UConn.
Avery Anderson III is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Cowboys. Bryce Thompson is averaging 11.0 points for Oklahoma State.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.