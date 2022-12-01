No. 8 UConn takes on Oklahoma State, looks for 9th straight win

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Oklahoma State Cowboys (5-2) at UConn Huskies (8-0) Storrs, Connecticut; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UConn -10; over/under is 138.5 BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 UConn will try to keep its eight-game win streak alive when the Huskies take on Oklahoma State. The Huskies are 5-0 on their home court. UConn ranks third in the Big East with 25.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Adama Sanogo averaging 5.1.

The Cowboys are 1-0 on the road. Oklahoma State has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Hawkins is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 11.2 points. Sanogo is shooting 63.3% and averaging 18.5 points for UConn.

Avery Anderson III is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Cowboys. Bryce Thompson is averaging 11.0 points for Oklahoma State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article