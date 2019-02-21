No. 16 Florida State (21-5, 9-4) vs. No. 8 North Carolina (21-5, 11-2)

Dean E. Smith Center, Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday, 3:45 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 North Carolina looks for its fourth straight win over No. 16 Florida State at Dean E. Smith Center. The last victory for the Seminoles at North Carolina was a 77-67 win on Feb. 24, 2010.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game’s outcome. Luke Maye, Cameron Johnson and Kenny Williams have combined to score 46 percent of North Carolina’s points this season and 52 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Florida State, Terance Mann, Christ Koumadje and Phil Cofer have combined to score 29 percent of the team’s points this season, including 37 percent of all Seminoles points over their last five.

MIGHTY MAYE: Maye has connected on 32.6 percent of the 89 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 15 over his last five games. He’s also converted 77.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Florida State has won its last four road games, scoring 76 points, while allowing 59.8 per game.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Heels have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Seminoles. North Carolina has an assist on 58 of 99 field goals (58.6 percent) across its past three contests while Florida State has assists on 50 of 89 field goals (56.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: North Carolina is ranked second among all Division I teams with an average of 87.5 points per game.

