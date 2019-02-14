No. 8 North Carolina (19-5, 9-2) vs. Wake Forest (9-14, 2-9)

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 UNC looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Wake Forest. North Carolina has won by an average of 15 points in its last five wins over the Demon Deacons. Wake Forest’s last win in the series came on Jan. 5, 2014, a 73-67 win.

SUPER SENIORS: North Carolina’s Luke Maye, Cameron Johnson and Kenny Williams have collectively accounted for 45 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 50 percent of all Tar Heels points over the last five games.

MIGHTY MAYE: Maye has connected on 32.9 percent of the 85 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 11 over the last three games. He’s also made 78.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Wake Forest is 0-7 this year when it scores 65 points or fewer and 9-7 when it scores at least 66.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Wake Forest is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 63 points or fewer. The Demon Deacons are 4-14 when opponents score more than 63 points.

DID YOU KNOW: The North Carolina offense has scored 87.2 points per game this season, ranking the Tar Heels second among Division I teams. The Wake Forest defense has allowed 74.7 points per game to opponents (ranked 224th overall).

