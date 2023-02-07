No. 8 Virginia slows down No. 22 NC State 63-50

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Jayden Gardner scored 18 points and Reece Beekman added 15 and No. 8 Virginia cooled off red-hot No. 22 North Carolina State 63-50 on Tuesday night. The Cavaliers (18-4, 10-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) handed the Wolfpack (19-6, 9-5) their second loss in 10 games and moved into a share of first place in the conference with Clemson and Pittsburgh.

The Wolfpack arrived leading the ACC with an average of 79.6 points and were 19-2 when scoring at least 70, but became the 38th consecutive league opponent held below 70 points at John Paul Jones Arena.

Terquavion Smith led N.C. State with 19 points. Casey Morsell, who spent his first two seasons at Virginia and was jeered nearly every time he touched the ball in his first game back, had 18 points before fouling out in the final minute.

Jarkel Joiner, the Wolfpack’s No. 2 scorer at 16.2 points per game, missed 12 of his 14 shots and scored five points. D.J. Burns Jr. (eight points) was the only other Wolfpack player to score.

Reserve forward Kadin Shedrick, who did not play in Virginia’s loss at Virginia Tech on Saturday, had 10 points and six rebounds for the Cavaliers.

NO. 21 UCONN 87, NO. 10 MARQUETTE 72

HARTFORD, Conn. — Jordan Hawkins scored 20 points and Tristen Newton recorded his second triple-double of the season for UConn.

Newton had 12 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds for the Huskies (19-6, 8-6 Big East), who won their third straight game after losing six of eight.

Adama Sanogo added 18 points, while Alex Karaban and Nahiem Alleyne each chipped in with 13 for Connecticut, which never trailed.

Tyler Kolek had 17 points to lead Marquette (19-6, 11-3), which had its five-game winning streak snapped. Ben Gold and Stevie Mitchell each scored 12.

NO. 12 KANSAS STATE 82, NO. 17 TCU 61

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Markquis Nowell scored 18 points and Kansas State finished strong, snapping a two-game skid.

The Wildcats outscored TCU 17-2 to end the game.

Kansas State (19-5, 7-4 Big 12), which lost to TCU earlier this season, moved within a game of first-place Texas in a crowded conference race. The Wildcats are tied with Kansas, a half-game behind Iowa State.

TCU (17-7, 6-5) was led by Damion Baugh with 14 points.

NO. 18 INDIANA 66, NO. 24 RUTGERS 60

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 20 points and had 18 rebounds while reaching yet another major milestone for Indiana.

The fourth-year forward became the sixth player in school history with 2,000 career points and the first among them who also had 1,000 rebounds.

Jackson-Davis has 2,004 points, 1,035 rebounds and a school-record 242 blocks. He’s hit all three milestones during a stretch in which Indiana (17-7, 8-5 Big Ten) has won seven of eight.

Clifford Omoruyi had 15 points to lead the Scarlet Knights (16-8, 8-5), who had won six straight over the Hoosiers.

