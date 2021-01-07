The Badgers have won 18 consecutive games at the Kohl Center against the Hoosiers.

Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 23 points on 10-of-16 shooting. Aljami Durham added 15, Jerome Hunter had 12 and Rob Phinisee 10 for the Hoosiers (7-5, 2-3).

Jackson-Davis, who entered the night averaging 20.3 points, scored 16 in the second half. But he had only one point in the extra sessions.

AD

Durham made a layup and free throw to complete a three-point play and put Indiana ahead at 69-67 with 27 seconds left in the first overtime.

AD

Trice hit a step-back jumper with 7.7 seconds left to tie the game.

The Hoosiers failed to get a shot attempt in the closing seconds as Wisconsin’s Brad Davison forced a jump ball.

Davison’s 3-point attempt rolled off the rim at the buzzer in regulation.

BIG PICTURE

Indiana: The Hoosiers fed the ball inside throughout the game to stay in contention. They scored 44 points in the paint.

Wisconsin: Trice has shown time and again that he can come through in clutch situations. Trice hit a floater in the lane to tie the game at 61 with 21 seconds left in regulation. He had a jumper with 1:42 left in the second overtime to give the Badgers a 79-70 lead.

UP NEXT

Indiana begins a two-game road swing with a game at Nebraska on Sunday.

Wisconsin plays at No. 10 Michigan on Tuesday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25