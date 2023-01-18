No. 8 Xavier plays DePaul, aims for 5th straight road win

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Xavier Musketeers (15-3, 7-0 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (8-10, 2-5 Big East) Chicago; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: DePaul -8.5; over/under is 158.5 BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Xavier will try to keep its four-game road win streak intact when the Musketeers face DePaul. The Blue Demons have gone 6-3 in home games. DePaul is 4- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.1 turnovers per game.

The Musketeers are 7-0 against Big East opponents. Xavier leads the Big East with 21.1 assists. Colby Jones leads the Musketeers with 5.5.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Umoja Gibson is averaging 14.9 points, 5.1 assists and 2.2 steals for the Blue Demons. Javan Johnson is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for DePaul.

Souley Boum averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Musketeers, scoring 17.6 points while shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc. Jack Nunge is shooting 53.6% and averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Xavier.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 3-7, averaging 67.7 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Musketeers: 10-0, averaging 84.3 points, 37.6 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

