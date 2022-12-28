No. 9 Arkansas visits LSU following Williams' 28-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Arkansas Razorbacks (11-1) at LSU Tigers (11-1) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: LSU -5; over/under is 144 BOTTOM LINE: LSU faces the No. 9 Arkansas Razorbacks after K.J. Williams scored 28 points in LSU’s 72-68 win against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers. The Tigers have gone 8-0 in home games. LSU has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Razorbacks play their first true road game after going 11-1 with a 4-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Arkansas is third in the SEC allowing 61.9 points while holding opponents to 41.1% shooting.

The Tigers and Razorbacks face off Wednesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justice Hill is averaging 8.7 points and 4.2 assists for the Tigers. Williams is averaging 19.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for LSU.

Trevon Brazile is shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Razorbacks, while averaging 11.8 points and six rebounds. Ricky Council IV is averaging 18.3 points and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 74.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Razorbacks: 9-1, averaging 80.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 10.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

