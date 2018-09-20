Arkansas (1-2, 0-0 SEC) at No. 9 Auburn (2-1, 0-1), 7:30 p.m. ET (SEC Network)

Line: Auburn by 30.

Series record: Auburn leads 15-11-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Both teams need a win. The Tigers are coming off a last-second loss to No. 6 LSU and face an uphill climb in the SEC West. The Razorbacks have dropped back-to-back games against Colorado State and North Texas.

KEY MATCHUP

Auburn’s passing game against Arkansas’ defense. The Razorbacks are allowing 300 yards a game through the air with six touchdowns. Auburn QB Jarrett Stidham is trying to rebound from a two-interception performance and get the SEC’s 10th-rated pass offense going.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Arkansas: LB De’Jon Harris is leading the SEC with 32 tackles and his four pass breakups is tied for the league lead.

Auburn: RB JaTarvious Whitlow is the first Auburn freshman to run for 100-plus yards in back-to-back games since Michael Dyer in 2010. He’s clearly the featured back even though he hasn’t started.

FACTS & FIGURES

Arkansas has not won a league opener since beating Georgia 31-24 in 2010. ... Arkansas coach Chad Morris and Auburn’s Gus Malzahn both were successful high school coaches and former Tulsa offensive coordinators. ... Auburn has won four of the last five meetings, with the only loss coming in a four-overtime game in 2015.

___

More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25 /

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.