Baylor: The Bears also had 21 steals against Iowa State on Dec. 5, 1990. ... Baylor’s 16-game winning streak inside the Ferrell Center, which opened in 1988, is part of a stretch of 27 wins in 28 games at home during which the only loss was by three points to Kansas. ... Cryer had his first 20-point game two days earlier in an 89-60 win over Nicholls State. “I’m feeling really good right now, but I give all the credit to my teammates for finding me when I’m getting out wide and running in transition,” Cryer said.