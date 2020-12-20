Coastal Carolina: Redshirt freshman QB Grayson McCall ranks 36th nationally in total offense with 2,643 yards, including 2,170 passing to tie for 21st in that category. He’s a finalist for the Manning Award and was a semifinalist for several other honors.
NOTABLE
Liberty: The Flames have posted their best regular season in school history and look to finish with a second consecutive bowl win. They went 2-1 against the Atlantic Coast Conference, losing to bowl-bound North Carolina State after beating Syracuse and Virginia Tech.
Coastal Carolina: The Chanticleers have made history in multiple ways this season. They’ve completed the first unbeaten regular season in school and Sun Belt history (8-0), including Top-25 wins over then-No. 8 BYU and No. 21 Louisiana and Power 5 win over Big 12 Kansas in the opener. Coastal shares the Sun Belt championship with Louisiana after Saturday’s game was cancelled due to COVID-19-related issues.
LAST TIME
First bowl meeting between the schools. The former Big South Conference foes have split 14 meetings. They were scheduled to play on Dec. 5 before the game was cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols and precautions in the Flames’ program.
BOWL HISTORY
Liberty: The Flames beat Georgia Southern in last year’s Cure Bowl and were the third FBS team to win a bowl in their first season at the top level.
Coastal Carolina: The Chanticleers will make their first bowl appearance in school history and mark their first-ever neutral site game.
___
