UNC: Other than Manek, the Tar Heels got little consistent scoring, including a struggle-filled night from No. 2 scorer Caleb Love with eight points on 3-for-10 shooting with four turnovers. Beyond the coaching spotlight, there’s another growing storyline to watch: the Tar Heels’ NCAA Tournament chances. They entered Saturday sitting at No. 36 in the NCAA’s NET rankings with an 0-6 record in Quadrant 1 games that headline any resume. With the ACC having only Duke inside the AP Top 25, this represented a huge chance for the Tar Heels to help themselves.