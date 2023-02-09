No. 9 Duke women dominate Boston College 68-27

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BOSTON — Reigan Richardson scored 14 points and Celeste Taylor added 11 to lead No. 9 Duke to the 1,000th win in the program’s history, 68-27 over Boston College on Thursday night. Richardson scored 10 points in the second quarter, when the Blue Devils (21-3, 11-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) turned a five-point lead into a 32-14 runaway. Boston College (14-13, 4-10) made just two baskets in the period, going scoreless for the last 7:55 of the half.

Duke held BC to one basket in the third while extending the lead to 26 points, and two in the fourth.

The blowout pleased the many Blue Devils fans in the crowd of 2,347 — the biggest of the season at the Conte Forum. A boisterous cheer erupted when Duke reserve Shay Bollin, who is from nearby Raynham, scored with 32 seconds left.

Maria Gakdeng had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles, who shot 18.4% from the field.

BIG PICTURE

The Blue Devils grabbed sole possession of first place in the ACC with a victory at Notre Dame on Sunday. Duke faces fifth-place Miami on Sunday and then third-place Virginia Tech on Thursday in Blacksburg.

BC had won two straight against Duke, including a win in Durham last year that was the Eagles’ first in Cameron Indoor Stadium since joining the ACC. But the Eagles lost for the eighth time in nine games.

UP NEXT

Duke: Hosts Miami on Sunday.

Boston College: Visits No. 14 North Carolina on Sunday.

