Florida quarterback Kyle Trask (11) flips the ball in the air after running in for a touchdown during the second half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. Florida won 29-21. (Timothy D. Easley/Associated Press)

Tennessee (1-2, 0-0 SEC) at No. 9 Florida (3-0, 1-0), Saturday at 12 p.m. EDT (ESPN).

Line: Florida by 14 1/2.

Series record: Florida leads 28-20.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Florida’s dominance in the series and its chances of being a factor in the SEC East. The Gators have won 13 of the last 14 against Tennessee and 27 of 33 since 1976.

KEY MATCHUP

Florida’s defensive front vs. Tennessee’s offensive line. The Gators lead the Football Bowl Subdivision with 16 sacks, including 10 in the season opener against Miami. The Volunteers are starting two freshmen — left tackle Wanya Morris and right guard Darnell Wright — and could have their hands full against pass rushers Jon Greenard and Jeremiah Moon.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Tennessee: Jauan Jennings has 12 receptions for 208 yards and four touchdowns this season, with most of them coming in the first two games. He has eight catches for 172 yards and a score in three games against Florida, which might be without All-SEC cornerback CJ Henderson (ankle).

Florida: QB Kyle Trask makes his first collegiate start and first since he was a high school freshman in 2012. Trask stayed in Gainesville despite the emergence of Feleipe Franks and the transfer portal. But with Franks (broken/dislocated ankle) out for the season, Trask finally gets his shot.

FACTS & FIGURES

Four of the last five meetings have been decided by 10 points or fewer. ... Florida has won seven straight against Tennessee in Gainesville, but the last two were far from easy. The Gators needed a 63-yard catch-and-run from Will Grier to Antonio Callaway with 1:26 remaining to win 28-27 in 2015 and a 63-yarder from Franks to Tyrie Cleveland on the final play to win 26-20 two years ago. ... Tennessee is looking for its first victory over a top-10 team since winning at 10th-ranked Georgia in 2006. ... Florida will recognize its 1994 SEC championship team at the end of the first quarter. Those Gators beat the Vols 31-0 in Knoxville.

