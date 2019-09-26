PLAYERS TO WATCH

Towson: QB Tom Flacco is a dual threat. The younger brother of Denver Broncos starter Joe Flacco, Tom Flacco has 1,092 yards passing and six touchdowns to go along with 227 yards rushing and two scores.

Florida: DE Jonathan Greenard is tied for the SEC lead with 5 ½ tackles for loss and ranks second in the league and 19th nationally with 3 ½ sacks.

FACTS & FIGURES

Towson is getting $500,000 to make the trip, the kind of payday that helps fund its entire athletic department. ... Towson leads the Colonial Athletic Association in takeaways (12) and turnover margin (plus-9). ... Towson is ranked 10th in the FCS coaches’ poll. ... Florida is 4-0 against ranked FCS opponents, having beaten No. 14 Eastern Kentucky (2014), No. 24 Furman (2011), No. 2 Appalachian State (2010) and No. 1 Furman (1990). ... The Gators have thrown for at least 300 yards in three straight games, the first time they’ve accomplished that feat since 2002-03. ... Florida is playing its second FCS opponent this month. The Gators beat UT-Martin 45-0 on Sept. 7.

