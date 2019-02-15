No. 9 Houston (24-1, 11-1) vs. Tulane (4-19, 0-11)

Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse, New Orleans; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Houston looks for its 10th straight conference win against Tulane. Houston’s last AAC loss came against the Temple Owls 73-69 on Jan. 9. Tulane has dropped its last 14 games against conference opponents dating back to last season.

STEPPING UP: Caleb Daniels has averaged 14.9 points and 4.8 rebounds to lead the charge for the Green Wave. Complementing Daniels is Samir Sehic, who is maintaining an average of 11.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. The Cougars have been led by Corey Davis Jr., who is averaging 15.3 points.

CREATING OFFENSE: Daniels has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Tulane field goals over the last three games. Daniels has 16 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Tulane is 0-18 this year when it scores 76 points or fewer and 4-1 when it scores at least 77.

STREAK STATS: Houston has won its last five road games, scoring 72.6 points and allowing 62.8 points during those contests. Tulane has lost its last five home games, scoring an average of 63.6 points while giving up 77.4.

DID YOU KNOW: The Houston defense has allowed only 60.8 points per game to opponents, which is the sixth-best mark in the country. The Tulane offense has put up just 66.3 points through 23 games (ranked 292nd among Division I teams).

